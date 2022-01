TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue reports no injuries Tuesday morning from a plant fire.

A fire department spokesperson says the fire at TAMKO, in the 2300 block of 35th Street, is under control.

The fire was reported on the west end of the building. Authorities have not said what caused the fire.

