Optometrists see packs of patients as COVID-19 changes how we conduct business

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The pandemic has overloaded doctors all across the country. Even optometrists are seeing more patients because of COVID-19, but they aren’t visiting due to COVID-19 symptoms.

They are visiting because of the pandemic’s effect on society.

“I have seen like twice as many patients come in because their eyes are hurting because screen time has almost doubled because of the pandemic,” said Morris Avenue Eye Care Optometrist Valencia Wells.

The way of business has changed. Screen time is spiking as businesses search for ways to keep their staff safe. The extra time in front of a screen has led many to seek relief.

“I have had dry eyes and I work a lot on the computer so she helped me get my eyes right for that. I now have blue blocker in my lenses, it helps with the lights on the computer

Some experts suggest blue light glasses to ease the strain, but doctor wells stresses are other ways to ease the burden brought on by the blue light.

“The main thing is to take eye breaks. In eyes, We call it the twenty, twenty rule. After twenty minutes, you want to take at least twenty seconds and stare at something twenty feet away. Take breaks. There are also lubricating eye drops. That you can put in the morning, later on in the afternoon and to moisturize and refurbish your eyes,” said Wells.

She stressed that the surge began back in the Summer of 2020 but it really hasn’t subsided at all.

