Maya Angelou becomes the first Black woman to appear on US quarter

The Maya Angelou quarter is the first in the American Women Quarters program.
The Maya Angelou quarter is the first in the American Women Quarters program.(United States Mint image)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The United States Mint announced Monday that it’s rolling out a quarter with Maya Angelou on it.

It makes the legendary poet and activist the first Black woman to appear on a U.S. quarter.

The Maya Angelou quarter is the first in the American Women Quarters program, which will include coins featuring prominent women in American history.

“Each 2022 quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of accomplishments being celebrated throughout this historic coin program. Maya Angelou, featured on the reverse of this first coin in the series, used words to inspire and uplift,” said Mint Deputy Director Ventris C. Gibson.

Other quarters in the series will begin rolling out later in 2022 and through 2025.

California Congresswoman Barbara Lee is being credited with the achievement.

She introduced the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020. It passed in January 2021, ultimately paving the way for the creation of the new coins.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

