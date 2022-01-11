Kirkland’s Home and Bed Bath and Beyond announce closings at Oxford Exchange

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kirkland’s Home and Bed Bath and Beyond have announced plans to close their doors at the Oxford Exchange.

More and more retail businesses are continuing to take a hit from the pandemic and the increase in online shopping. But how will the two big box stores going out of business affect one of the cities largest retail areas?

Lorie Denton, Oxford’s spokeswoman says they’ve known for a while that these stores would be closing and they already have offers on new businesses that would like to move into these locations.

She shares the demand for the space at the Oxford Exchange has skyrocketed.

Denton adds that the city is fortunate to be able to be selective about what retail stores come to the area. They’d really like to focus on bringing new and different businesses that you don’t usually find in small cities like Oxford. Denton says although they have felt the negative impact of the pandemic, the city has been a launching pad for new stores.

“After the initial two months, our numbers started to climb and they haven’t stopped. Just in 2021 the city of Oxford has opened over 50 new retail businesses,” says Denton. “We had a ribbon cutting last week. We’ve got one coming up next week. We’re very excited about a lot of big announcements coming soon in 2022.”

Denton shares residents can expect more stores to move into vacant buildings opening new stores by the end of the year.

