Hueytown PD: 2 year old dies from shooting, toddler found weapon and discharged it

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-year-old child died following what Hueytown Police called a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, Hueytown Police and Fire responded to the 1400 block of 26th Avenue on a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A two-year-old child was shot, and Hueytown Fire immediately began attempting life saving efforts.

The toddler was taken to Children’s Hospital where they died.

Officers said the initial investigation shows the child found a family member’s weapon and discharged it.

The case is currently under investigation by Hueytown Police detectives and the Jefferson County Corner’s Office.

***Press Release*** At 11:35am today, Hueytown Police and Fire responded to the 1400 block of 26th Avenue on a report...

Posted by Hueytown Police Department on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

