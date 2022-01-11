LawCall
A house divided for the National Championship: How one couple gets through game day

By Lynden Blake
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If there’s a jab.

“It was weird being the underdog,” Drew Harvey said. “Pun intended,” Macy Harvey said with a laugh.

The Harveys throw it when it comes to Georgia and Alabama.

Macy is a die-hard Dawg. Her husband Drew rolls with the Tide. The teams are ready to clash again on college football’s biggest stage.

“I didn’t think we would end up getting a re-match this close together,” Drew said.

How can they watch the title game under the same roof?

“So we don’t separate, we’ve learned our lesson,” Macy said.

The last time they watched Bama and Georgia as a couple...they were kind of forced to.

“That was the last game we were together watching Georgia/Alabama, was our wedding day, October 17, 2020.”

The Tide beat Georgia that day 41-24. The same score as this year’s SEC championship game.

“He came back in with TCBY in hand, he handed it over, we sat on separate edges of the sofa and went to bed without saying a word,” Macy said.

That’s the Harvey’s deal. If Bama beats Georgia, Macy gets ice cream. If it’s Dawgs on top...Drew gets dinner.

“We go to sleep and it’s all better in the morning,” Macy said.

They are expecting a closer game in Indianapolis.

“I don’t know, I think it’s going to be really close, I don’t think it’s going to be a blowout either way,” Drew said.

But if it’s another Bama blowout... “I will buy you TCBY twice, if that happens, if we beat y’all again, I’ll buy you TCBY twice,” Drew said.

