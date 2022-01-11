First Alert for sunshine and cool temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting out the day cold with temperatures mostly in the lower 30s. When you factor in northerly winds at 5-10 mph, it feels like it is in the mid to upper 20s. Make sure you grab a coat before you step outside this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear. High pressure is building in across the Southeast giving us quiet and cool conditions for this afternoon. Plan for a sunny sky today. Temperatures are forecast to warm up into the upper 40s and lower 50s with north winds at 5-10 mph. If you have any evening plans, you’ll will likely need the jacket. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 40s by 7-8 PM.

First Alert for Freezing Temperatures Tonight: It looks like we will see another round of near-freezing temperatures across Central Alabama Wednesday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s tomorrow morning. We will likely start out the day mostly sunny, but we could see some cloud cover move through the state tomorrow afternoon. Plan for a partly cloudy sky Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph.

Weak Cold Front Moves in Thursday Night: As we head towards the end of the week, we will likely see a few systems develop to our northwest and sweep into the Southeast. First system is likely to move in Thursday night into Friday morning. Thursday afternoon will end up partly cloudy and a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s. We will hold on to dry conditions Thursday night, but we could squeeze out isolated showers across northeast Alabama. Once this system moves through, temperatures may be slightly cooler Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 50s. Cloud cover is forecast to increase Friday as another system begins to develop to our west. We will likely end up mostly cloudy Friday afternoon and evening.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the potential to see rain move into Central Alabama Saturday evening into Saturday night. Latest model runs are showing more moisture with this system. They are also hinting at a low trying to develop to our south and east. Plan for a cloudy sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower 50s. Rain chance around 50%. Our best rain chance may not develop until Saturday night. A few models are hinting that cold air could slide into north Alabama Saturday night. If it is cold enough, we could see a wintry mix or snow develop along 278 and points to the north. Forecasting wintry weather this far out can still be tricky, but the potential for someone north of I-20 seeing wintry weather is possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning. It is too early to determine how this system will develop. If confidence increases on the potential for wintry weather, we will let you know. I would plan for a chilly rain Saturday night with the rain moving out Sunday morning. Make sure you keep watching our forecasts as this weather setup will likely change over the next 2-3 days.

Chilly Temperatures Early Next Week: Once the rain moves out Saturday night and Sunday morning, we will trend colder for the first half of next week. Temperatures are likely to remain in the low to mid 40s Sunday afternoon with a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will likely drop into the mid to upper 20s for next Monday and Tuesday morning. High temperatures early next week will be close to average with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

