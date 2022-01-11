Crash/vehicle fire closes lanes on I-459S
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash and vehicle fire closed lanes at I-459 SB at the Liberty Pkwy exit in Birmingham, according to ALGO traffic crews.
The accident happened around 12:45 p.m.
Captain Bryan Harrell with Birmingham Fire Rescue said a car hauler carrying six vehicles caught on fire. All six vehicles caught on fire as well.
Harrell said the a unit was dispatched because oil was going down the drain.
Irondale and Rocky Ridge assisted in the investigation and cleanup.
No one was injured.
The accident caused a major traffic backup in the area.
Traffic is being diverted right before the accident.
