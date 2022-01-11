Crash/vehicle fire closes lanes on I-459S

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash and vehicle fire closed lanes at I-459 SB at the Liberty Pkwy exit in Birmingham, according to ALGO traffic crews.

Vehicle fire/accident on I-459S (ALGO Traffic)

The accident happened around 12:45 p.m.

Captain Bryan Harrell with Birmingham Fire Rescue said a car hauler carrying six vehicles caught on fire. All six vehicles caught on fire as well.

Harrell said the a unit was dispatched because oil was going down the drain.

Irondale and Rocky Ridge assisted in the investigation and cleanup.

No one was injured.

The accident caused a major traffic backup in the area.

Traffic is being diverted right before the accident.

Crash involving Vehicle Fire on I-459 SB @ MP 23.6 at Exit 23 Liberty Pkwy in Birmingham. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/HXYkt1Rjpe — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) January 11, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.