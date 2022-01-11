LawCall
Auburn and Alabama basketball clash in top-25 matchup

Bruce Pearl
Bruce Pearl(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama fans have to go from facing one rival on the gridiron to another on the court Tuesday night.

No. 24 Alabama is hosting the No. 4 Auburn Tigers Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa. This is the first of the Iron Bowl basketball games this season.

Alabama is coming off a loss at Mizzou, while Auburn is on an 11-game winning streak.

Bruce Pearl, however, knows Auburn will have to bring their best to beat the Tide.

“They play hard defensively, they’re hard to guard, they make great adjustments, really great team, and a really great system,” Pearl said. “It will absolutely be our greatest challenge so far this year.”

Auburn is one of seven teams in the country with either one loss or undefeated.

The last time Auburn was ranked number 4 was January 2020. The Tigers then lost two games in a row.

Tip off for this rivalry game is at 8 p.m.

