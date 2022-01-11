LawCall
Alabama looks to future after championship loss

Nick Saban after loss
Nick Saban after loss(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young wanted to end the season on top of the college football world.

“I love my guys both sides of the ball, I just wish I could have been better for them tonight,” Young said.

Nick Saban said no one is taking the National Championship loss harder than Young and his teammates.

“They played great for us all year, they’re great competitors, they’re great players on this team,” Saban said.

That’s why Saban said Alabama has the right attitude heading into the off-season.

“I feel like we had a good season. We are just looking forward to getting better this off season and getting ready for next season,” Linebacker Will Anderson said.

With Young and Anderson being two key players back for 2022, expect to see a Bama team ready to fight again.

“Great competitors always respond well to adversity,” Saban said. “And there is nobody that’s going to want to do more to try to get better, so they have an opportunity to have success in the future.”

