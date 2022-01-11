LawCall
8-year-old boy, 10-year-old boy shot in mother’s vehicle in Tuscaloosa

Both have non-life threatening injuries.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two little boys, ages 8 and 10, were shot while in their mother’s vehicle Monday night, according to Tuscaloosa Police.

Officers responded to DCH in reference to two children who arrived with gunshot wounds around 10:00 p.m. 

The mother reported she and a friend had been involved in an argument/altercation with several people earlier in the evening. Later that night following the altercation, the mother said she was confronted by a group of people at a separate location, and the fight continued.

During this second altercation officers said a shot was fired, which entered the mother’s vehicle, and her two children were struck.

The mother drove her boys to DCH and they were later taken to Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and they are expected to recover.

The Violent Crimes Unit was called out to assume the investigation. This investigation is ongoing, and all persons who were involved or witnessed this shooting are encouraged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.

