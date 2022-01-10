LawCall
WBRC reporter battled COVID-19

Bryan Henry was vaccinated and had a booster shot.
WBRC's Bryan Henry
WBRC's Bryan Henry(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Sally Pitts
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News reporter Bryan Henry, who worked for decades at WSFA, was off the air for several days last week as he battled COVID.

“I can tell you when I knew something was wrong. It was a week ago tonight,” he said.

When Henry first went to the doctor, he was told it wasn’t COVID. However, as his condition deteriorated, he decided to go to the ER. That’s where he tested positive.

Henry is fully vaccinated, and he even got his booster shot.

“But the mistake I made, and I’m more than willing to admit this, I got a little bit lax in my mask, my mask-wearing,” he said.

“I think the vaccine and the grace of God is what saved me. I shudder what my health would be like if I would not have gotten the vaccine.”

Henry lives a healthy lifestyle. He exercises daily and eats well. He says he cannot recall ever being this sick.

“This one got me,” he added.

We’re happy to report Bryan is better. He returned to work on Monday, January 10.

Thankfully, his wife, daughter, and mother-in-law have not gotten sick.

