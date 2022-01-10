Two injured after shooting in Titusville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are currently investigating after two people were injured are a shooting in Titusville on Sunday evening.

This happened in the 400 block of Iota Avenue. Police say two victims were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they currently have two suspects in custody. No word on what led to this shooting.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

