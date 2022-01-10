LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Two injured after shooting in Titusville

Two injured in shooting in Titusville
Two injured in shooting in Titusville(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are currently investigating after two people were injured are a shooting in Titusville on Sunday evening.

This happened in the 400 block of Iota Avenue. Police say two victims were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they currently have two suspects in custody. No word on what led to this shooting.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in car crash after being ejected from vehicle
FIRST ALERT for another Arctic Blast on the way tonight
FIRST ALERT: Another Arctic Blast on the way tonight
Double homicide 16th Way Southwest
16-year-old among victims in double homicide in Birmingham
Pedestrian struck in Jefferson County
Body found in West Jefferson County
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler

Latest News

Long COVID-19 symptoms
Long COVID becomes growing concern
Double homicide 16th Way Southwest
16-year-old among victims in double homicide in Birmingham
Officials with the City of Birmingham announced that the BJCC will be open as a warming station...
City of Birmingham to open warming station at BJCC
SE nursing turnover rate
Southeast nursing turnover rates among highest in the U.S.