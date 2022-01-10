Tuscaloosa ranked in Top 3 southern communities to live for manufacturing jobs

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Manufacturing in the Tuscaloosa area is gaining national attention. In fact, one group said Tuscaloosa is one of the best places to live when it comes to that industry.

SmartAsset.com ranked Tuscaloosa in the Top 3 Metro areas in the South when it comes to places to live for manufacturing jobs.

More than 21 percent of the people living there work in manufacturing. It analyzed more than 400 metro areas.

Smart Asset looked at things like manufacturing as a percentage of the workforce, job growth from the past few years in the industry, income growth from 2018 to 2019, housing costs as a percentage of income and the September unemployment rate.

Donny Jones, Executive Director of West Alabama Works, believes that means Tuscaloosa is a great place to work and live in the manufacturing industry. “It really shows that anywhere in the country, if you’re working in manufacturing and want to stay in that area pathway that this is a community that you will want to live in. Because we have a community that’s based in manufacturing and also it has housing that’s affordable. Right now, that’s hard to find, but it is affordable from a manufacturing perspective.”

Jones says they will use the Top 3 ranking to promote Tuscaloosa and Alabama to more people who are looking to move where there are manufacturing jobs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.