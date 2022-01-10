Tuscaloosa Police will patrol The Strip during National Championship Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department anticipates a lot of Alabama football fans will be gathering in a popular spot in town when Alabama plays Georgia in the National Championship game Monday night.

They want to keep things as safe and orderly as possible, especially if the Crimson Tide wins. Police hope things don’t become as chaotic as last year. Things started out quietly, but after Alabama won the National Championship things changed quickly. Thousands of fans came to The Strip. People filled streets and sidewalks. Some started damaging property and others threw bottles at police. Officers were forced to use pepper spray and order the crowd to disperse.

Monday, TPD will have additional officers patrolling bars areas, especially The Strip. A spokesperson says they will monitor the crowd and act as needed. Police want fans to celebrate and be safe. They will discourage loitering and blocking the entrances to businesses. Officers will also watch for underage drinking and open container violations.

