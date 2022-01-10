Talladega City Schools temporarily moving to e-learning

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega City Schools leaders decided to temporarily move from in-person to e-learning instruction because of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The schools released early on Monday, January 10, 2022.

From January 11-14 all students will transition to e-learning where students will receive instruction from their teachers online.

The Child Nutrition Program will provide 4 days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches on Wednesday, January 12 during e-learning from 10:30-11:30. All students will pick up their meals from their school except for Graham. Those students will pick up meals at Zora Ellis.

Here is a copy of the new release on the temporary change:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.