Talladega City Schools temporarily moving to e-learning

(Source: WHSV)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega City Schools leaders decided to temporarily move from in-person to e-learning instruction because of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The schools released early on Monday, January 10, 2022.

From January 11-14 all students will transition to e-learning where students will receive instruction from their teachers online.

The Child Nutrition Program will provide 4 days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches on Wednesday, January 12 during e-learning from 10:30-11:30. All students will pick up their meals from their school except for Graham. Those students will pick up meals at Zora Ellis.

Here is a copy of the new release on the temporary change:

