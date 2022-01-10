Police: Mom locked 2 children out in cold, refused to let them back in

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A West Side mother is accused of locking her two children out in the cold and refusing to let them back in, court documents show.

Cincinnati police say it happened Sunday night on Nottingham Road at Villages of Roll Hill.

Krystina Monique Rodriguez, 28, was charged with two counts of child endangering.

Police charged her based on statements from a witness and a victim that she locked them out of the home while intoxicated and refused to let them back in, her criminal complaint states.

The temperature was 30 at the time with a wind chill of 23, District 3 police wrote in the court document.

The children’s “clothing was not suitable to prevent a cold emergency, creating risk of bodily harm,” the criminal complaint states.

Rodriguez is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

She is scheduled to appear in court at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

