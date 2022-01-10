LawCall
National Cut Your Energy Costs Day encourages ways to improve energy efficiency

By Bethany Davis
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every year, Jan. 10 is named National Cut Your Energy Costs Day. It’s a day set aside to help homeowners and businesses identify ways to reduce energy costs and improve efficiency.

A few simple improvements can save serious money on your utility bills but it doesn’t have to cost you anything. Things like:

  • Weatherproof your home
  • Replace old windows with new energy-efficient windows
  • Replace old furnace with new energy-efficient furnace
  • Properly maintain furnace
  • Use solar heat if possible
  • Turn down thermostats
  • Turning off lights when leaving a room
  • Use energy-efficient compact fluorescent light bulbs
  • Run dishwasher and washing machine only when fully loaded
  • Lower water heater temperature
  • Take shorter showers
  • Unplug unused appliances
  • Carpool whenever possible

Experts say just practicing some efficient energy consumption methods like these can benefit your bottom line and the environment at the same time.

