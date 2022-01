BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will deliver the annual state of the state address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Old House Chamber of the State Capitol.

WBRC FOX6 will stream the address live on Facebook.

