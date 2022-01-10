LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Former ‘American Idol’ star announces second run for Congress in North Carolina

Clay Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North...
Clay Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North Carolina again.(TWITTER, CLAYAIKEN, CNN, Twitter/ClayAiken)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former “American Idol” star Clay Aiken is making a second bid to enter politics.

Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North Carolina again.

He is campaigning to unseat Congresswoman Kathy Manning, a Democrat who currently represents the state’s 6th Congressional District.

Aiken gained national attention after finishing second on the hit TV singing competition, “American Idol,” in 2003.

He tried to turn that fame into a political run in 2014 but lost his campaign to represent North Carolina’s 2nd District.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Wind chills falling to the 20s by Monday morning
FIRST ALERT: Wind chills falling to the 20s by Monday morning
Double homicide 16th Way Southwest
16-year-old among victims in double homicide in Birmingham
Moody Police investigating death of woman
Moody Police investigating death of woman
20-year-old man killed in accident on Old Springville Road
20-year-old man dies in car crash after being ejected from vehicle
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
No progress seen after Russia-US talks over Ukraine tensions
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
Birmingham Mayor: 13% of Dept. of Public Works employees quarantined
U.S. doctors have transplanted a pig heart into a patient in an experimental, last-ditch effort...
In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
Kelly Eugene Underwood.
Bessemer Police searching for missing man