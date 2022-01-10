BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The severe threat and rain have come to an end, so now we transition to our Next Big Thing, a potent cold front, moving across the Southeast tonight, bringing blustery north winds with gusts up to 25 to 30 MPH possible. Temperatures will fall to freezing by Monday morning, and we have a First Alert for wind chills in the 20s when you head out the door tomorrow. So, bundle up and make your cold weather preps again tonight, and tomorrow night for that matter! Tuesday morning looks even colder with 20s widespread across central Alabama.

FIRST ALERT: Wind chills falling to the 20s by Monday morning (WBRC)

For the start of the week, highs will top out in the upper 40s under a mostly sunny sky. Breezy conditions will persist throughout the day tomorrow, so keep the scarf and gloves handy all day long. If you plan on going out to watch the National Championship, make sure to dress warmly; temperatures will fall into the low 40s and upper 30s by kick-off tomorrow evening with still enough of a breeze to put wind chills near freezing. Of course, it could be worse, temperatures will likely be in the 20s and teens where the actual game is being played in Indianapolis! The remainder of the work week looks dry and seasonable for January: lows in the 30s and highs in the mid to upper 50s. A passing disturbance will bring some more clouds around on Wednesday making for a partly sunny sky but expect some more filtered sunshine by Thursday and Friday. The weather pattern stays quiet until the weekend, when we have a First Alert for showers back in the forecast by Saturday. Right now, the start of the weekend just looks to feature a cold rain with highs in the 50s and fortunately no severe weather concerns. Next Sunday looks cold again with the possibility of freezing temperatures during the morning and highs only in the 40s during the afternoon. So, stay warm with the incoming winter blast, but otherwise enjoy the more tranquil weather pattern!

