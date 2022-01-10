First Alert for sunshine and cool temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! It is a chilly start to the day with most of us in the 30s. Temperatures are at or below freezing in parts of Marion, Lamar, Winston, and Cullman counties. Winds continue from the north at 5-15 mph making it feel like it is in the 20s. Make sure you dress warmly because the wind will make it feel cold for most of the morning and afternoon hours. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with some cloud cover across Central Alabama. Most of the clouds will move out this morning giving way to a sunny sky this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 40s this afternoon with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. With a clear sky and light winds, temperatures are forecast to cool into the 30s by 7-8 PM. If you have to be outside this evening, dress warmly and grab the heavy coat.

Freezing Temperatures Tonight: With a mostly clear sky and light winds, temperatures are forecast to drop quickly tonight. Most of Central Alabama will wake up with temperatures Tuesday morning in the mid to upper 20s. With freezing temperatures likely, make sure you bring your pets inside this evening. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow afternoon with northerly winds at 5-10 mph. Highs tomorrow may be a few degrees warmer than today with temperatures in the lower 50s. Increasing Clouds by the Middle of the Week: We will likely see increasing clouds ahead of another cold front by the end of the week. Wednesday will end up partly sunny with highs in the lower 50s. Thursday is forecast to become mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s. The GFS model keeps us dry with slightly cooler air moving into Central Alabama Friday. The European model hints we could see a few spotty showers Thursday, but rain does not seem likely at this time. We will hold on to dry conditions Thursday into Friday. Temperatures are forecast to remain close to average for the middle of January with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the potential for showers on Saturday. A weak cold front will try to move through our area over the weekend. Moisture with this system appears limited, so I am not expecting a lot of rain with this upcoming cold front. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky Saturday with a 30% chance for widely scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Rain should move out Saturday evening giving us dry conditions with temperatures in the lower 30s Sunday morning. Sunday will end up mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s. Looking ahead to next week, the weather pattern looks quiet wand dry with highs in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

