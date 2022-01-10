LawCall
Family offering money for information about a deadly hit-and-run

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local family pleading for answers after their loved one died on I-20 in a possible hit-and-run.

Sky Reno said her family had been struck by tragedy twice in a short period of time.

She lost her father in a car accident and then his brother to COVID-19 within days of one another.

Left behind is a family of siblings, children, and grandchildren searching for answers because Reno said her father’s death was caused by road rage.

“I pray that you never have to feel the way that our family has had to feel,” Reno said. “I just can’t imagine seeing an accident like that and someone fleeing off from it.”

It happened around 2:00 p.m. on November 8th of last year. Reno said her father, 53-year-old William Ramsey, was driving his Chevrolet Corvette westbound on I-20 near Leeds, just before mile marker 141, when she said he was run off the road.

Ramsey was ejected and died at the scene.

State Troopers are searching for a white Nissan Frontier, which they say may have been involved in the crash.

Reno said they’ve gotten few answers, and she hoped someone would come forward.

“Maybe you did notice something different on the Nissan Frontier that was different. Maybe a scratch... something,” Reno said.

For Reno, moving forward with no answers was almost too much to bear.

“You just left my dad on the side of the street like he didn’t matter, and he does matter. He matters to me. He matters to my sister. He matters to our family, and he deserved more than that,” she said.

The family said they were offering $1000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or crash should contact Troopers at 256-435-3521.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

