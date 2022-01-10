LawCall
Choosing a mask with the most protection

By Bria Chatman
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - By now we’ve all heard health officials encouraging us all to wear masks. But is there one more effective than others? Is it better to wear more than one? The Alabama Department of Public Health says yes.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH continues to stress the importance of getting your vaccine or booster, but also wearing the right type of mask to protect you against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. He says the best ones are the N-95 and the KN-95. The Coronavirus can pass through the cloth and paper masks, but using both masks together offers more protection.

“A paper mask with a cloth mask over it can be very effective at both preventing yourself and others from getting the disease. A cloth mask by itself needs to be at least two-ply and breathable. If possible three ply to be most effective,” says Dr. Stubblefield. “Other masks like bandanas and neck gators and single ply masks are generally not as effective.”

Also, it’s best to wash you cloth masks daily. Be sure you aren’t reusing the same paper masks over and over. Wear them properly, not below your nose or on your chin.

For more information on masks, click here.

