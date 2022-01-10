Birmingham Mayor: 13% of Dept. of Public Works employees quarantined

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said issues with COVID-19 have led to delays in garbage collection in some areas of the city.

Woodfin posted a statement on social media Monday:

The ongoing impact of COVID-19 has created operational challenges for the Department of Public Works. Thirteen percent of DPW employees are currently quarantined due to the pandemic. This has led to collection delays in some areas of the city.

Know that our DPW crews are working as diligently as possible in service to you. We have utilized substitute drivers and collectors as well as temporary hires to address the gaps.

We ask that residents be patient with our teams as they work to address all routes in service to you. Stay tuned to the City of Birmingham’s social media channels for updates.

The ongoing impact of COVID-19 has created operational challenges for the Department of Public Works. Thirteen percent... Posted by Randall Woodfin on Monday, January 10, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.