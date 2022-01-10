LawCall
Advertisement

Bessemer Police searching for missing man

Kelly Eugene Underwood.
Kelly Eugene Underwood.(Source: Bessemer PD/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing person.

Police say Kelly Eugene Underwood has not been contacted by family members since Oct. 2021, and was recently reported missing. He is known to frequent the area of Highway 150 and Bessemer Superhighway in the city limits of Bessemer.

If you have any information on Underwood’s whereabouts, please call Bessemer Police Dispatch at 205-425-2411 or Det. Ben McCay at 205-565-1320. If you wish to remain anonymous, the Tipline number is 205-428-3541.

