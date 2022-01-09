LawCall
Pedestrian struck near Maytown

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MAYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they believe a pedestrian was struck in the Maytown area.

This happened on Shady Grove Road Saturday Afternoon. So far, it’s unknown what led to this incident, or the extent of the victim’s injuries.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

