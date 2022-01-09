LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

More than 60 people injured in major fire in New York City

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than 60 people have been injured in a major fire in the Bronx in New York City on Sunday.

At least 31 of those people have “serious injuries.”

About 200 firefighters are on the scene, the New York Fire Department said on Twitter.

Many of the injured victims were located on the upper floors and likely suffered from severe smoke inhalation, New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said during a press conference.

Nigro says that “numerous fatalities” are expected.

The department posted several images of the scene at 333 East 181st Street showing ladders extending into apartment windows as well as a number of broken windows.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in car crash after being ejected from vehicle
Pedestrian struck in Jefferson County
Body found in West Jefferson County
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
Double homicide 16th Way Southwest
Two killed in double homicide, one victim was a teenage girl
FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms possible on Sunday
FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms possible on Sunday

Latest News

SE nursing turnover rate
Southeast nursing turnover rates among highest in the U.S.
A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Photos from the fire in the Bronx on Sunday
SE nursing turnover rate
SE nurse turnover rate
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds a cat and walks in a trench on the line of separation from...
Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine