Moody Police investigating death of woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Moody Police Chief, a woman was reportedly killed Sunday.

Police said the incident happened at 905 Pine Circle in Moody, AL.

A 22-year-old female is dead and police have a male suspect in police custody. The suspect will be questioned by police later, according to the Police Chief.

Police said the scene is still being processed. There are no further details at the moment.

