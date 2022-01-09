Former Alabama football stars set records in rookie years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Four of Alabama’s offensive stars for the 2020 season have already made their marks in the NFL.

Former Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones, former wideouts Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith, and former running back Najee Harris all set rookie records in their first year in the NFL.

Waddle, who plays for the Miami Dolphins, set the record for most receptions by a rookie against the New England Patriots on Sunday, passing Anquan Boldin with 102 receptions.

Philadelphia Eagles receiver Devonta Smith set a team record for most receiving yards by a rookie, passing DeSean Jackson, with 916 receiving yards.

Flying into the record books!@DeVontaSmith_6 has set a new franchise rookie record for receiving yards in a single season.@FirstrustBank | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/It9ZnElZD8 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 9, 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris set the team record for most rushing yards by a rookie running back, passing Franco Harris with 1,172 rushing yards.

Harris moves past Harris.@ohthatsNajee22 now has the most rushing yards by a rookie running back in #SteelersHistory, passing @francoharrishof's total of 1,055 in 1972. pic.twitter.com/iHCDfGFYnP — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 4, 2022

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones set a team record for most touchdowns thrown by a rookie, passing Jim Plunkett with 21.

