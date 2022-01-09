LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Former Alabama football stars set records in rookie years

Former Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones, former wideouts Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith, and...
Former Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones, former wideouts Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith, and former running back Najee Harris all set rookie records in their first year in the NFL.(University of Alabama | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athleti)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Four of Alabama’s offensive stars for the 2020 season have already made their marks in the NFL.

Former Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones, former wideouts Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith, and former running back Najee Harris all set rookie records in their first year in the NFL.

Waddle, who plays for the Miami Dolphins, set the record for most receptions by a rookie against the New England Patriots on Sunday, passing Anquan Boldin with 102 receptions.

Philadelphia Eagles receiver Devonta Smith set a team record for most receiving yards by a rookie, passing DeSean Jackson, with 916 receiving yards.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris set the team record for most rushing yards by a rookie running back, passing Franco Harris with 1,172 rushing yards.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones set a team record for most touchdowns thrown by a rookie, passing Jim Plunkett with 21.

Congratulations to all four players!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in car crash after being ejected from vehicle
Pedestrian struck in Jefferson County
Body found in West Jefferson County
First alert
FIRST ALERT: Strong thunderstorms to impact parts of Alabama, Tornado Watch still effective for certain counties until 6 PM
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
Double homicide 16th Way Southwest
Two killed in double homicide, one victim was a teenage girl

Latest News

Birmingham Bulls honor fallen firefighter
Birmingham Bulls pay tribute to fallen firefighter
Birmingham Bulls honor fallen firefighter
Birmingham Bulls honor fallen firefighter
Two Alabama softball players have been named to Team USA ahead of the World Games in Birmingham...
Team USA taps two Alabama softball players for World Games
NCAA has new COVID rules that could leave us with no national champion.
Alabama is wheels up to CFP National Championship