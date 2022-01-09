Former Alabama football stars set records in rookie years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Four of Alabama’s offensive stars for the 2020 season have already made their marks in the NFL.
Former Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones, former wideouts Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith, and former running back Najee Harris all set rookie records in their first year in the NFL.
Waddle, who plays for the Miami Dolphins, set the record for most receptions by a rookie against the New England Patriots on Sunday, passing Anquan Boldin with 102 receptions.
Philadelphia Eagles receiver Devonta Smith set a team record for most receiving yards by a rookie, passing DeSean Jackson, with 916 receiving yards.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris set the team record for most rushing yards by a rookie running back, passing Franco Harris with 1,172 rushing yards.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones set a team record for most touchdowns thrown by a rookie, passing Jim Plunkett with 21.
Congratulations to all four players!
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.