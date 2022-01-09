FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible this afternoon and tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon through tonight across southern portions of Central Alabama. Damaging winds up to 60 mph and a brief tornado are possible.

A cold front continues advancing toward The Southeast this morning and our rain chances will be increasing as the front approaches Northwest Alabama. Meanwhile, a warm front is lifting north from the Gulf which will lead to increasingly unstable conditions as dew points continue to rise especially in areas to the south leading to a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms. The primary threat appears to be isolated damaging winds up to 60 mph while the Tornado Threat still remains relatively low.

The cold front associated with the line of showers/thunderstorms will reach the I-20/59 Corridor late this afternoon and rain chances will diminish from northwest to southeast through the overnight hours, moving out of East Alabama tonight followed by northerly winds bringing in much colder air dropping temperatures to around 35 by sunrise Monday morning.

We are expecting a return to drier conditions with near seasonal averages through Thursday. A brief increase in cloud cover may be noted Wednesday night as an area of low pressure moves just north of the state but rain chances are minimal due to the dry air mass in place. By week’s end an area of low pressure will move in from the west bringing increasing rain chances for the beginning of the weekend.

