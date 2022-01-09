LawCall
City of Birmingham to open warming station at BJCC

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the City of Birmingham announced that the BJCC will be open as a warming station on January 10th and 11th.

Officials say the warming station will be open on both days from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. Those who need shelter can come to the South Exhibition Hall at the BJCC.

