Body found in West Jefferson County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a passerby found a body lying on the side of the road on Saturday.

This happened in the Maytown area on Shady Grove Road at Porter Road. While the person who called authorities believed the victim might have been struck, investigators do not believe that is the case.

Authorities say they are still investigating the victim’s cause of death. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

