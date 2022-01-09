Birmingham teen killed in double homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a double homicide investigation after a man was shot and a teenage girl was killed in the cross fire.

The victims have been identified as Franklin Harris, 49, of Birmingham, Alabama and Yasmine Wright, 16, of Birmingham, Alabama.

Police said the incident occurred at 16th Way Southwest and Matt Leonard Drive. At approximately 9:15 p.m. officers responded to a call of a person shot at the location. The responding officers discovered Harris laying unresponsive in the middle of the road next to a motorcycle. Harris suffered from an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

Officers and detectives were also alerted of another gunshot victim. 16-year-old Yasmine Wright was transported by personal vehicle to Birmingham Fire Station 25 located at 3015 Wilson Road.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the Wright to UAB Hospital where she succumb to her injuries.

The preliminary investigation suggest that Harris turned onto 16th Way Southwest and laid the motorcycle down in the roadway. The suspects drove onto a grassy area at the intersection and stopped. The suspect(s) reportedly exited the vehicle and fired shots, fatally wounding Harris.

Wright was the passenger in a vehicle passing in the area when she was struck by gunfire.

The suspect(s) fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction, still at large.

Police said if anyone has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

