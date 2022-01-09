LawCall
Birmingham Bulls pay tribute to fallen firefighter

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First responder, and beloved family man Christopher Easter was killed just days before Christmas. While many are still grieving, the Birmingham Bulls worked to honor one of the city’s heroes.

Saturday, thousands jammed into the Pelham Civic complex to watch the return of Bulls hockey, but prior to the drop of the puck, the organization found a way to honor one of their biggest fans.

Easter was beloved in Birmingham, and in particular among hockey fans. He helped start the “Rowdy Bunch” fan section in 108, befriending dozens along the way.

”He was a mentor to me. He was like a big brother, a father figure, and he loved hockey. He definitely loved Bulls hockey,” said Easter’s friend Jordan Loving. “He loved everything about it, you can tell there is a lot of people he meant a lot to up here.”

The section was filled with cowbells and love for their lost friend.

”We love you Chris, we miss you buddy. We got you down here. The 108 is going to live on forever,” said Loving.

The organization has plans to honor him further in just a few weeks.

“This was our first game back, so, you know we had to do something,” said Birmingham Bulls VP of Communication David Koonce. “Since he was a Birmingham firefighter, we are having a first responders’ night on January 28th, and we’ll have some stuff specifically for him that’s a little bit more special, to honor him.”

