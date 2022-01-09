LawCall
1 killed, 6 injured in Montgomery bowling alley shooting

One person was killed and six were injured in a shooting at Bama Lanes bowling alley in...
One person was killed and six were injured in a shooting at Bama Lanes bowling alley in Montgomery early Sunday morning.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person was killed and six were injured in a shooting at Bama Lanes bowling alley in Montgomery early Sunday morning.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, Tory Johnson, 23, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder, two counts of first-degree assault and four counts of second-degree assault in the shooting.

Police and fire medics responded around 1 a.m. to the 3000 block of Atlanta Highway in reference to people shot.

There, they found one of the victims, identified as Jeffrey Reed, 21, of Montgomery, with a fatal gunshot wound.

Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they also responded to three local hospitals regarding six other shooting victims. Two men suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds, and a woman and three men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

Capt. Saba Coleman with the Montgomery Police Department said “this was an isolated event and not a mass shooting.”

According to a post on the Bama Lanes Montgomery Facebook page, the bowling alley will be closed Sunday.

Bama Lanes Montgomery was not able to comment as this is an ongoing investigation.

