LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Some Alabama hospitals are canceling or delaying elective surgeries amid COVID surge

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Alabama hospitals are canceling or postponing in-patient elective surgeries because of the recent surge in COVID cases.

Calling a surgery “elective” might make it sound optional, but that doesn’t make it’s any less important than a non-elective surgery.

An elective surgery is a procedure done for a medical condition that is not urgent or life-threatening.

Elective surgeries can include cosmetic procedures like removing a mole or a wart.

But they can also be more serious procedures like colonoscopies, hernia surgery, removing kidney stones, or even hip replacement surgery.

Doctors said while these surgeries done electively, they’re often important, life-changing operations.

The president of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Don Williamson, said many area hospitals have more critical staff shortages now than they did back in August and September.

He says our hospitals are very full.

This week, Alabama had fewer than 10% of ICU beds, and in Jefferson County that number was at 8% with only about 34 available ICU beds.

That’s forcing hospitals to make the tough decision to cancel or delay elective procedures.

“I know in at least one large hospital system we’ve already got hospitals delaying in-patient elective surgeries. I expect that probably to expand across the state. While hospitals have great ability to flex and to enhance their capacity the rate-limiting factor in that ability to expand is staffing and we are in a very, very difficult situation,” Dr. Williamson said.

Dr. Williamson said each hospital makes the decision locally to cancel or delay in-patient elective procedures, but that decision is typically based on staffing, bed capacity, ICU bed availability, and how much COVID is in the community and the hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Wings
Fast Food: Taco Bell has chicken wings for one week
Black ice possible.
FIRST ALERT: Black ice possible overnight with wind chills in the single digits & teens
Schools change schedules ahead of black ice threat
Eli Gold
‘I think that day changed him immensely:’ Eli Gold reflects on Saban’s tenure at Alabama heading into the 2022 National Championship

Latest News

Birmingham AIDS Outreach is non-profit organization that offers free services for those who are...
Where can I get a COVID test?
UAB receives first shipment of newest monoclonal antibody
ADPH: More than 957K positive COVID-19 cases
With COVID cases going in the wrong direction, do we need to change how we measure the severity...
Local health leaders explain how to measure severity of the current state of COVID-19