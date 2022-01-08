Job fair to address Anniston work shortage

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Anniston will host its first job fair February 10 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the City Meeting Center. It’s open to businesses, manufacturers, and anyone looking for employment.

The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce says they talked to business owners and employers who all say the same thing - they need workers. They all hope this job fair will change that.

Kim Boyd, the Director of Membership and Investor Relations with The Chamber, says they’ve already had 25 businesses sign up in the first week and she expects that number to continue to rise.

“We have employers from Sylacauga and Glencoe that have contacted us,” says Boyd. “So it’s not just Calhoun County. We have city, county, and state level entities that have contacted us. We felt like it was important to focus on helping our employers get out there. Connect with people. In the people in the community.”

Phil Webb, the owner of Webb Concrete and Building materials, says it is extremely important as businesses to continue to bounce back from the impact of the pandemic. He believes the fair will allow job seekers an opportunity to see what all the county has to offer.

“Our region has a lot to offer to people. A lot of people do not know what we’ve got to offer with good paying jobs,” says Webb. “They don’t know what maybe is the industries that are here and the pay scales and the benefits. Just like our small company. We’re looking to add.”

Webb says his business has done well, but they do need more truck drivers with CDL licenses and insurance.

The chamber will also be providing interview and resume tips to job seekers.

To learn more, contact Kim Boyd at 256-237-3536 or kimb@calhounchamber.com.

