HPD officer charged with capital murder linked to shooting

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police Officer has been charged with capital murder on Friday linked to a shooting at a Madison Apartment complex.

WAFF 48 News was outside the Weston Ranch Apartment Complex around 10 a.m. this morning where the shooting was reported. According to HPD, a courtesy officer, who was off duty at the time, responded to an incident.

Sources familiar with the situation tell WAFF, a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound.

It is currently unclear whether it is a homicide or suicide. HPD has requested that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation lead the death investigation.

According to HPD, SBI has charged HPD Officer David McCoy with capital murder. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

