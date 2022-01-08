LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

HPD officer charged with capital murder linked to shooting

(Gray News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police Officer has been charged with capital murder on Friday linked to a shooting at a Madison Apartment complex.

WAFF 48 News was outside the Weston Ranch Apartment Complex around 10 a.m. this morning where the shooting was reported. According to HPD, a courtesy officer, who was off duty at the time, responded to an incident.

Sources familiar with the situation tell WAFF, a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound.

It is currently unclear whether it is a homicide or suicide. HPD has requested that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation lead the death investigation.

According to HPD, SBI has charged HPD Officer David McCoy with capital murder. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Wings
Fast Food: Taco Bell has chicken wings for one week
Black ice possible.
FIRST ALERT: Black ice possible overnight with wind chills in the single digits & teens
Schools change schedules ahead of black ice threat
Eli Gold
‘I think that day changed him immensely:’ Eli Gold reflects on Saban’s tenure at Alabama heading into the 2022 National Championship

Latest News

The CDC reports more children under 5 are ending up in the hospital due to COVID-19. That age...
CDC: More children under 5 ending up hospitalized with COVID-19
Monoclonal antibody treatment at UAB
Monoclonal antibody treatment at UAB
Maxine McNair friend Delores Burgess
Maxine McNair friend Delores Burgess
Authorities investigating house fire in Pinson
House total loss after fire in Pinson