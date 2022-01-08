House total loss after fire in Pinson

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials are investigating after a house fire in Pinson on Friday night.

This happened in the 4300 block of Main Street. Center Point Fire Chief Gene Coleman said they received the call on the fire around 5:45 p.m. and that the house is a total loss. He says that while there was someone home at the time of the fire, there were no injuries. Coleman says there was a gas leak involved. Trussville Utility, Alabama Power and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

We will continue to investigate as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.