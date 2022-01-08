LawCall
Girl injured after soda can shot into house in Oneonta

Girl injured after soda can shot into house
Girl injured after soda can shot into house(Oneonta Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Oneonta are currently searching for the person responsible for shooting soda cans into seven homes in the area.

Authorities say on December 28th, a person used a form of mechanical device to shoot soda cans through windows. Authorities say a girl who was asleep on the couch was injured from the debris.

Detectives believe this might be connected to a similar incident that happened in Arab that same night. Police do have a vehicle of interest caught on camera in the same area of the shootings.

If you have any information about the car or the person who owns it, you’re asked to call the Oneonta Police Department at 205-625-4351 (option 3).

PLEASE RELEASE TO ALL MEDIA AVAILABLE! In the early morning hours of December 28th, 2021 a person or persons used some...

Posted by Oneonta Police Department on Friday, January 7, 2022

