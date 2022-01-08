BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After another freezing start to the day, Saturday has shaped up to be a decent January day with temperatures rising to near 60 under a mostly sunny sky. Breezy conditions will persist into the overnight hours though as we set the stage for our Next Big Thing, a storm system headed our way for Sunday.

Tonight looks mainly dry with increasing clouds and temperatures milder, only dropping down into the 40s. Breezy southerly winds should hinder any fog development, but over the next 24 hours, we will see an increase in moisture and milder air as a warm front lifts northward from the Gulf Coast. Scattered showers and storms will likely develop by lunchtime on Sunday, a few hours ahead of the main line of storms coming in from the northwest and pushing to the southeast from roughly 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Currently, the southern half of our viewing area (points from Birmingham south) are under a Level 1/5 severe risk for Sunday afternoon, so a First Alert for seeing a few, isolated strong storms in the mix tomorrow. The primary threat will be strong wind gusts and even some small hail. Most of though should not have any issues as this will not be a widespread severe threat. Nevertheless, the rain and storms could put a damper on your Sunday plans, so have the umbrella in tow if you’re running any errands before the start of the work week.

FIRST ALERT: A wet and stormy end to the weekend (WBRC)

Temperatures will climb into the mid 60s tomorrow afternoon as the warm front moves in, but the surge of warmer, more humid air will be brief; the cold front moves in behind the main lines of storms on Sunday night with blustery north winds ushering in another dose of cold air for Monday morning. Temperatures will fall to at or near freezing again. The strong, north winds should evaporate any lingering water off of the surface from the earlier rain, so at this time, we are not too concerned about black ice issues. Still, Monday will be a bitterly cold start again, and we have a First Alert for wind chills in the 20s, so give yourself some extra time to bundle up and heat up the car before heading out to work or school. Clouds should fade away early Monday morning with the rest of the day featuring sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: If you’re headed to Indianapolis to cheer on the Crimson Tide, our weather will seem like a cake walk in comparison to their Arctic-like weather. Though Monday will feature plenty of sunshine, temperatures will struggle to get above freezing during the afternoon and will fall into the 20s after sunset. Weather should be dry, but make sure you pack plenty of warm clothing to beat the Midwest winter cold!

Before heading to bed after the big game, make your cold weather preps again Monday night as temperatures will be even colder on Tuesday morning with widespread 20s in the forecast. Winds should be calmer too, so expect frosty and freezing conditions. Tuesday looks similar to Monday: cold, sunny, and dry with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will fall to freezing again on Wednesday, but we finally look more seasonable by the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Expect some passing clouds on Wednesday as well due to a disturbance passing by to our north, though rain chances don’t look promising at this time with this system (for now, we have a 10% chance of less of rain on Wednesday night). Any clouds should gradually clear out on Thursday morning with lows in the 30s and highs back in the 50s. Friday looks seasonable and dry, but another round of clouds will move in later in the day as we eye our next rain chance by Saturday.

So, apart from some storms tomorrow, the coming week’s weather looks relatively quiet, albeit still on the chilly side. Remember, you can always get the most up to date forecast through the WBRC First Alert Weather app!

