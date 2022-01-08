FIRST ALERT: Another clear, cold morning with increasing rain chances for the second half of the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After another very cold morning temperatures will warm to near seasonal levels by afternoon. Clouds will be increasing by afternoon as moisture levels rise thanks to a return flow of southerly winds.

A warm front will move into the region from the southwest overnight tonight into Sunday morning. This will put our area in the warm sector of the developing weather system and areas to the south and west could see increasing instability through the afternoon.

We could, indeed, experience some severe storms Sunday especially in areas south of U.S.80 where there is a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms Sunday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds up to 60 mph and a brief tornado are possible. By late afternoon through Sunday night the cold front will move into the rain areas so again there is the concern for a brief tornado /early evening as the air masses interact.

We will see widespread showers and thunderstorms ahead of an accompanying the passage of the cold front then dry air will rapidly overspread the area beginning in Northwest Alabama as colder air returns. Circulation around a ridge of high pressure building in from the west will bring a return flow of chilly northwesterly winds helping produce a cool beginning for the new week with another surge of cold air to follow Monday night into Tuesday morning This will produce cooler temperatures Tuesday and the air mass will remain generally dry through mid-week.

Another area of low pressure will approach from the west by the end of the week, but the progress of this system appears to be slowing so generally dry conditions should continue into the second half of the week.

