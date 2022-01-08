LawCall
East Alabama warming centers open during freezing temps

By Bria Chatman
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With freezing temperatures heading our way it’s best to stay indoors if you can. Now cities like Anniston and Gadsden are opening up more warming centers for those in need.

Three library locations, the Salvation Army in Gadsden, and the Carver Community Center in Anniston are opening their doors to all who are in need during the day and at night.

Deborah Gaither, the Gadsden Etowah County EMA Director, says staff members are prepared for visitors who may need to stay for a few minutes or hours. All you have to do is show up and sign in.

The library daytime centers in East Gadsden and Alabama City are open Monday thru Friday until 5 p.m. The main branch in Downtown Gadsden is also open on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“They also let those that come stay during the daytime know where the nighttime shelter is. So that they can transition from the daytime shelter to the nighttime shelter which is the Salvation Army,” says Gaither. “So, we have a lot of places that people can go during those brutally cold wind chill events that we’re having for daytime and overnight warming.”

The city of Anniston has also extended the use of their warming station at the Carver Community Center until next Thursday, January 13 at 7 a.m.

For more information on these locations, contact the Carver Community Center at 256-231-7630.

To learn more about the centers in Gadsden, call 256-546-4673 or 256-549-4699.

