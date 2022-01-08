LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Huntsville police officer charged with Capitol Murder

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - At the request of the Huntsville Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) responded to a death investigation at approximately 11 a.m. at Lawsons Ridge Drive in Huntsville on Friday, January 7.

SBI Special Agents arrested and officially charged David McCoy, 28, of Madison with Capital Murder.

McCoy, who is an officer with the Huntsville Police Department, was off duty at the time of the incident. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.

Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Wings
Fast Food: Taco Bell has chicken wings for one week
Chronic Wasting Disease detected in Lauderdale County
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Birmingham police are investigating after a burned body was found in the 2800 block of Slayden...
Burned body found in west Birmingham
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide

Latest News

HPD officer charged with capitol murder
Huntsville officer charged
The CDC reports more children under 5 are ending up in the hospital due to COVID-19. That age...
CDC: More children under 5 ending up hospitalized with COVID-19
Monoclonal antibody treatment at UAB
Monoclonal antibody treatment at UAB
Maxine McNair friend Delores Burgess
Maxine McNair friend Delores Burgess