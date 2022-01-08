Huntsville police officer charged with Capitol Murder

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - At the request of the Huntsville Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) responded to a death investigation at approximately 11 a.m. at Lawsons Ridge Drive in Huntsville on Friday, January 7.

SBI Special Agents arrested and officially charged David McCoy, 28, of Madison with Capital Murder.

McCoy, who is an officer with the Huntsville Police Department, was off duty at the time of the incident. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.

Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

