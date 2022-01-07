LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

What to do if your car gets stuck on ice

Driving in wintry conditions
Driving in wintry conditions
By DeAndria Turner
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - With winter weather comes the possibility of freezing cold temperatures, ice, and snow.

Many of you may find yourself trying to navigate icy roads.

So what can you do to stay safe?

Use kitty litter to create traction on your tires. If you are moving forward, put it in front of your tire. If you are backing up, put it behind.

But what if you are already out and your car starts to slide on ice?

Here’s what experts have to say:

  • Don’t panic
  • Don’t hit the accelerator or the brakes
  • Whichever way your car is turning in a slide, turn your steering wheel in that same direction to create traction

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Schools change schedules ahead of black ice threat
Macy’s closing at Brookwood Village
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix possible in our northwest counties Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix possible in our northwest counties Thursday morning
Eli Gold
‘I think that day changed him immensely:’ Eli Gold reflects on Saban’s tenure at Alabama heading into the 2022 National Championship

Latest News

Doctors explain how to measure severity of pandemic
Doctors explain how to measure severity of pandemic
Kwesi Barham, 18, was found shot to death in the 1700 block of 87th Street North on October 24.
Birmingham detectives ask for help solving homicide
Titusville library holds food and diaper giveaway
Titusville library holds food and diaper giveaway
Officials say 52-year-old Dennis Manning and 42-year-old Mario Manning were arrested in the...
Two suspects arrested in murder of Birmingham man