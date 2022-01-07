UAB receives first shipment of newest monoclonal antibody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Hospital leaders confirmed they have received the first shipment of sotrovimab, the newest monoclonal antibody which has been shown to be effective against the Omicron variant.

The first shipment was 16 doses, all of which have been used in patients with the greatest need. A second shipment is expected the week of January 10, 2022. The arrival date and number of doses is unknown.

Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., director of the Division of Infectious Diseases, says patients, especially unvaccinated patients, should not count on monoclonal antibody therapy in the event they contract COVID-19. The earlier monoclonal antibodies, Regeneron and Lilly, have not been shown to be effective against Omicron and sotrovimab is in short supply. Marrazzo says vaccination and boosting are the best protections against COVID-19.

