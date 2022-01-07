LawCall
Team USA taps two Alabama softball players for World Games

Two Alabama softball players have been named to Team USA ahead of the World Games in Birmingham...
Two Alabama softball players have been named to Team USA ahead of the World Games in Birmingham in 2022.(Robert Sutton | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Alabama softball players have been named to Team USA ahead of the World Games in Birmingham in 2022.

Current Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts and former outfielder Haylie McCleney were named as two members of the team on Friday.

McCleney, who finished her career at Alabama in 2016, was named a first team All-American for three years, and a second team All-American for one season at the Capstone. McCleney also won an Olympic silver medal with the USA softball team in 2020.

Fouts is currently a senior with at Alabama, being named an All-American in two seasons, as well as the NFCA Pitcher of the Year in 2021.

The World Games will be held in Birmingham from July 7-17.

