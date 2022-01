TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Country music superstar Miranda Lambert is coming to town and fans can catch her this spring in Tuscaloosa.

Lambert will be performing at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on April 27th with special guest The Cadillac Three.

Tickets go on sale January 14 at 10 a.m.

