First Alert for chilly temperatures Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It is a very cold start to the morning. Cold spots are to the north where we have dropped into the lower 20s. Temperatures are a little warmer as you travel to the south with mid to upper 20s and some spots in the lower 30s. When you factor in a northerly wind at 5-10 mph, it makes it feel like it is in the teens and lower 20s. Make sure you grab the heavy coat and dress warmly today because it will remain very chilly going into the afternoon hours. Most of the roads should be dry, but with yesterday’s rainfall I can’t rule out patchy black ice in a few spots. I would just use caution while traveling this morning. Be careful when you approach bridges/overpasses as they could contain a few slick spots. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with some lingering cloud cover. I think we will see clouds linger across the area for the first half of the day. We should see cloud cover decrease by this evening. Plan for a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky today with high temperatures only warming up into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will remain out of the north at 5-10 mph. When you factor in the wind today, it will feel like it is in the upper 20s and lower 30s. If you have any evening plans tonight, dress warmly. Temperatures will quickly drop into the 30s as cloud cover decreases and wind speeds lower by 6-7 PM.

Freezing Temperatures Return Tonight: With a clear sky and light easterly winds, temperatures will likely drop back into the mid to upper 20s tonight. Make sure you bring your pets inside so they can stay warm. We’ll start Saturday off with a mostly sunny sky with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Winds could pick up in the afternoon at 10-15 mph. With southerly winds moving in, temperatures will begin to warm back to average with highs in the mid 50s. Cloud cover will likely increase Saturday evening into Saturday night as our next rain maker moves into the Southeast.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms Sunday. Rain will likely begin in west Alabama Sunday morning and travel to the east-southeast in the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday afternoon is looking very wet. Severe threat looks very low thanks to limited instability. If any strong storm forms, it will likely remain along the Gulf Coast. We will likely start Sunday morning in the mid 40s and warm into the lower 60s in the afternoon hours. Once the cold front moves in, temperatures will drop into the 30s Sunday night into Monday morning. Rainfall totals could add up around 0.75″ to 1.25″. Plan for Sunday afternoon and evening to be rainy.

National Championship Forecast: If you are planning on traveling to Indianapolis, Indiana this weekend to cheer on the Crimson Tide (or Georgia Bulldogs), make sure you pack all of your winter gear! Saturday will start off very cold in the teens. Plan for a mostly sunny sky Saturday afternoon with highs near 40°F. Sunday will end up wet with a chance for snow showers Sunday evening. Temperatures will drop quickly Monday morning with lows in the teens. Highs Monday afternoon will stay in the low to mid 20s. Good thing the game is played inside Monday evening. Temperatures could be in the single digits Monday night into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be dry and sunny with highs in the 20s.

Dry and Cool Start to Next Week: The first half of next week is looking quiet! We’ll start the week off with decreasing cloud cover and cool temperatures. Monday will likely start out in the mid 30s with highs in the upper 40s. We will likely drop back down into the mid to upper 20s Tuesday morning with highs approaching 50°F Tuesday afternoon with a sunny sky. Cloud cover will likely increase by the middle of next week, but we should remain dry through next Thursday. Our next rain chance may not develop until next Friday or Saturday. I don’t see any signs of any extreme temperatures over the next seven days.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.